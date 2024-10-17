Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 17814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.50 price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $170,289.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,603.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $170,289.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,603.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $137,331.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,205.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock worth $1,335,466. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 63,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

