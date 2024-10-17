StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 7.4 %

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 23.86%.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

