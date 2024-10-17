STP (STPT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.46 Million

STP (STPT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $85.19 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,885.73 or 1.00075397 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00063223 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04501773 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,815,389.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

