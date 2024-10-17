Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STRA

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.47. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 56.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, Director Viet D. Dinh acquired 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,711.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.