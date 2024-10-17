STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.94 ($3.38) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00), with a volume of 9,140 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get STV Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STV Group

STV Group Stock Performance

STV Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £107.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,678.57 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 255.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,857.14%.

About STV Group

(Get Free Report)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.