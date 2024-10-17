Substratum (SUB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.85

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.85 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023806 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

