Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

