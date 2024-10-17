Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,200 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $258,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AON by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after buying an additional 548,563 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,808,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $358.48 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $363.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.