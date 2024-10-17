Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $381.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $384.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

