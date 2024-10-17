Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,499. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.