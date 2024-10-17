Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 621 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,029. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

