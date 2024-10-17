Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,518,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,064,000 after buying an additional 631,811 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.36. 7,359,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,572,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

