Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4,576.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

ARKG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 1,304,701 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

