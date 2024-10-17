Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,946 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $81.83.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

