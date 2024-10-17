Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $225.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,876,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,569,752. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.13 and a 200 day moving average of $209.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

