Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,538 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

