Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after buying an additional 432,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after acquiring an additional 249,558 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.74. 322,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,898. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.