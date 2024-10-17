Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $6.95. Surna shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 1,131 shares traded.

Surna Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

About Surna

(Get Free Report)

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.