Susquehanna Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $20.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. William Blair began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $130.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 53.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

