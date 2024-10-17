SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and traded as low as $24.38. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

