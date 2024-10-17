Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.450-8.550 EPS.
Synchrony Financial Price Performance
NYSE SYF opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.89%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.
View Our Latest Report on Synchrony Financial
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Synchrony Financial
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Buffett Loves Occidental Stock And What It Means for Chevron
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into a Healthy Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Alphabet Could Rally 30% Before Christmas
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.