Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.88 and traded as low as C$1.73. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Synex Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

