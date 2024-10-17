Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

SYRS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Conley Chee acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,481.04. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Conley Chee purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,481.04. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Haas acquired 35,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $54,812.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,915 shares in the company, valued at $92,868.25. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,234 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

