Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.39. The firm has a market cap of $972.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $194.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

