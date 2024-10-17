Tamar Securities LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $535.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.92. The company has a market cap of $484.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $537.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

