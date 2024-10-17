Tamar Securities LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,270,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 436,853 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $247.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.32. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

