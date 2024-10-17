Tamar Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after buying an additional 3,038,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,722.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,427,000 after buying an additional 1,655,997 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 349.17 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.