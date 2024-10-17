TD Securities Boosts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$3.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cormark upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.24.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.97. 130,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,518. The firm has a market cap of C$567.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.45.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$351.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$404.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director David Levenson purchased 144,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$377,406.00. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

