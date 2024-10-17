Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,717 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,427.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 47,954 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

