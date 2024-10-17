Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 40,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 53,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

