Tezos Market Capitalization Tops $700.52 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Tezos has a total market cap of $700.52 million and $16.77 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,027,534,808 coins and its circulating supply is 1,007,008,244 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

