The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,688 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $34,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

