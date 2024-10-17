The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EEA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEA. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 375,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 55.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 696,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

