The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces $0.11 Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 87,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,759. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,782.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,138,000 shares of company stock worth $31,460,778 over the last three months.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.