The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $250.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $198.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DUOL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $286.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.88 and a 200-day moving average of $211.58. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $140.16 and a 1-year high of $297.56.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $421,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,838,616.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $421,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,838,616.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,912 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,768,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duolingo by 153.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Duolingo by 73.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter worth $28,555,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

