The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream Sells 1,899 Shares of Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.67, for a total transaction of C$100,020.33.

NWC opened at C$52.73 on Thursday. The North West Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. North West’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

