The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $189.92 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.
In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $219,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,315,570.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at $99,315,570.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,555 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
