The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average of $167.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

