The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,631. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $149.14 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,383 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,453. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.19.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

