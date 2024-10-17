The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 678,241 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $88,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $242.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.76 and a 200-day moving average of $219.07. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $243.79.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.63.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

