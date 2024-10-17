The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Walt Disney by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 322,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,491,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,553,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969,034. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.