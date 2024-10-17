Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.34. 623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511. Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

About Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF

The Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (GSIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of large-cap stocks selected solely based on the designation as a Global Systemically Important Bank. Stocks are equally weighted in the portfolio.

