TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,282 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

