Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Cut by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Bank of America lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $591.50 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $225.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $607.90 and a 200-day moving average of $583.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

