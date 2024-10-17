Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. 2,933,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 25,102,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $124,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

