Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 25607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TIPT

Tiptree Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $768.44 million, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $546.67 million during the quarter.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 538.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 131,871 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the second quarter valued at $671,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Tiptree by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the second quarter valued at $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.