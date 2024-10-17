Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Up 12% – Time to Buy?

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 500,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 347,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Tlou Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £16.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

