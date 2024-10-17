Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 25840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $950.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 253.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 89.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.