Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 25840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.
Tompkins Financial Price Performance
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter.
Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 253.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 89.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
