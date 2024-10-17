Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 1613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $637.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPYP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Battery Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

