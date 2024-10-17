Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 134,854 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 134,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,310,416.77.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 279,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,624,748.30.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:TOT opened at C$9.55 on Thursday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.36 and a 12 month high of C$10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.14. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of C$213.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

